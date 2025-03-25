ZZ Top to play Northwest Washington Fair

LYNDEN, Wash. — Rock band ZZ Top will headline the Northwest Washington Fair this summer in Lynden.

The band was formed in Houston, Texas, in 1969 and is known for hits such as ‘Sharp Dressed Man’ and ‘Gimme All Your Lovin.’”

The band’s members are Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard, and new bassist Elwood Francis, who joined in 2021 after longtime member Dusty Hill died.

ZZ Top will perform on Saturday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.

Concert tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 26, for the fair’s email list subscribers. You can subscribe by clicking here. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, March 28. Tickets cost $50 for grandstand reserved seats, $65 for grandstand preferred, and $75 for preferred chairs. Ticket prices do not include fair admission.

This year’s fair runs from Aug. 7 to 16.

For more information about this year's fair, click here.





