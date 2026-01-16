Your guide to Seattle’s holiday weekend: MLK events, music, family fun

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

We are already hitting the midpoint of the month, and we have our first long weekend of 2026 ahead, so that means there is extra time for fun.

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

It is Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, and on Saturday, there will be a march followed by a celebration here in Seattle. The 2026 MLK March and Celebration starts at 11 a.m. with speeches and entertainment. Then at 12:30 p.m., the youth-led march from the park to the Rainer Community Center begins. Following the march, there will be live music, art, food, and opportunities to learn about Dr. King’s work and message.

There is also the 53rd Annual Community Celebration at South Seattle College on Friday, starting at 9:30 a.m., and the MLK Celebration at the Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then on Monday, MLK Day itself, service projects are going on throughout the city during the United Way King County 2026 MLK Day of Service. The Washington Service Corps is also putting on a series of service projects as well.

Listen to music, see art

Fans of Neil Diamond will want to head to the Paramount Theater to catch A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. The show tells the story of the legendary performer and features lots of his music. If you want to learn more about the show, “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio had the chance to meet some of the cast, which you can check out here. Tickets are still available at the Paramount’s website.

Take a trip down the Yellow Brick Road at MOPOP this weekend during it’s two day celebration of the iconic Wizard of Oz franchise. On Saturday and Sunday, you’ll have your choice of two films in the morning and two in the afternoon, including the original film, plus the Muppet’s version, the sequel Return to Oz, Wicked, and more. There will also be crafts and activities for you and the kids, Wizard of Oz tabletop games, and on Sunday, there will be a panel discussion with director Alexandre Philippe. Get information and tickets on MOPOP’s website.

Enjoy family fun

If you are looking to have some fun with the family before kickoff on Saturday, Edmonds is putting on Kidstock. This free event has everything you need for a fun day with your kids, including live performances, workshops about puppet making, dancing, science, art from around the world, and music, plus a gym full of carnival games, activities, and a fire truck to check out. Plus, enjoy some root beer from the Gallagher’s root beer garden, balloon animals, and food trucks. Kidstock is Saturday, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Edmonds Center.

For more family fun, in Puyallup at the Washington State Fairgrounds, there will be hundreds of vendors and impressive model train layouts at The Great Train Show. The show runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids 11 and under get in free.

Exciting sports

The Seattle Seahawks are just two wins away from the Super Bowl as they take on the dreaded San Francisco 49ers. If you couldn’t get tickets to the game, there are plenty of watch parties, including The Dock in Fremont, Gasworks Brewing, and the tailgate and watch party at Victory Hall. If it’s a place with a screen, odds are the Seahawks will be on.

How are you enjoying your long weekend? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

