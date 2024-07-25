Young teens charged for brandishing guns during Chinatown Seafair Parade

SEATTLE — Three young teens were charged with gun crimes on Wednesday after allegedly brandishing weapons Sunday evening during the Chinatown Seafair Parade.

Also on Wednesday, the Seattle Police Department released body camera video of their arrests.

Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday SPD responded to the area of 7th Ave South and South Weller and detained the juveniles, a 13-year-old and two 14-year-olds.

All three had weapons on them. Two of the firearms were reported stolen and modified to be fully automatic.

All three teens were charged in juvenile court today on Second Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. The 13-year-old and one of the 14-year-olds have also been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun.

The teens are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon at the Clark Child and Family Justice Center in Seattle.

