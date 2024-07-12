Young man critically wounded in Renton robbery, shooting

RENTON, Wash. — A young man is in critical condition after he was shot several times in Renton early Friday morning.

We spoke to Renton Police Department spokesperson Meeghan Black at the scene.

She said that shortly after 2 a.m., a neighbor in the 11200 block of 162nd Street called 911 to report gunshots. When they looked out their window, they saw several people running from the scene and then heard someone yelling for help.

Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

The victim said he had come to the location to meet an acquaintance, and while sitting in his car, he heard a noise. When he turned around, several suspects opened his passenger-side door and demanded all of his belongings.

When the man got out of the car and started to run away, someone began shooting and he was hit several times. Black said he got about a half-block away from the scene before collapsing.

The suspects fled.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition and was undergoing surgery.

Black said that because it was so dark at the time of the shooting, there are conflicting reports of how many suspects there were: anywhere from three to five.

Black said the victim’s car remains at the scene and it’s not known if anything was stolen.

