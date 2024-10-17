Young child dies after falling from Shoreline apartment

SHORELINE, Wash. — A four-year-old girl fell to her death at an apartment building in Shoreline over the weekend.

The King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it happened at the Echo Lake Apartments near Aurora Avenue North on Sunday.

A witness told KIRO 7 he ran to help when he heard screaming and found the girl, who had fallen three stories and landed on a ledge.

He says another man tried to help, giving the child CPR. Unfortunately, despite the lifesaving efforts and being taken to Harborview Medical Center, the child was pronounced dead from a blunt-force head injury, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

It’s unclear how the child fell out of the building.

The King County Medical Examiner ruled the death as an accident, but the King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.

















©2024 Cox Media Group