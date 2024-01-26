‘You want me to shoot you?’ Man carjacked, robbed outside West Seattle home

SEATTLE — A 68-year-old man was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint by several suspects in West Seattle as he arrived home late Tuesday night.

The victim told officers the suspects drove up in a dark blue hatchback and abruptly stopped right next to his car.

One of the suspects put a handgun against the victim’s chest and said, “You want me to shoot you? Give me everything you got,” according to Seattle Police.

The man then gave them his car keys and other belongings.

The suspects were last seen driving north on 41st Avenue Southwest in the dark blue hatchback, with the victim’s blue Mazda sedan following behind.

They were described as Black males in their late teens, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and wearing black ski masks and clothes.

No one was hurt.

Officers searched the area but could not find the suspects’ or victim’s vehicles.

If you have any information, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

