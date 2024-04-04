‘You never think it’s going to happen to somebody you love,’ son calls mother’s murder senseless

YELM, Wash. — The son of a Yelm woman says her murder was senseless and it has left a hole in a lot of lives.

Now, the search is on for her killer.

That shooting happened seven days ago on Spanaway Loop Road South. Detectives don’t believe she was a target.

A spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff’s office says they believe this shooting was random. The bullets probably came from the woods all around here. They say there is no reason Teresa Latham should be dead.

“So, my grandma called me,” said Devin Latham. “I found out that way.”

That is how Devin Latham got the news, that his 47-year-old mother had been shot and killed.

What prepares you for your mother’s death? he was asked.

“We had talked about it quite a lot,” said Latham. “She worked in the death industry. She worked at the Yelm cemetery for a long time. And she made headstones ever since I was a little kid.”

Yet, he says, she was so full of life.

“She loved roller skating,” he said. “And we would go dirt bike riding together and quads. We’d go camping. A lot of good times.”

An adventuresome lady, he agreed. “Definitely,” he said. “Since I was a little kid, we’ve always been involved with motor sports.”

Teresa Latham’s adventuresome life came to a violent end on March 27th.

She was on her way to her job as manager at a Dollar Tree. It was early, her son says, 4:30 on that Wednesday morning, because she was to meet a delivery truck before the store opened.

She was driving in the 17400-hundred block of Spanaway Loop Road South when shots rang out. She swerved into the middle of the road and collided head on with another vehicle.

That driver wasn’t injured. But Teresa Latham died, in an instant.

“She was going to get on I-5 and head to work,” he said, his voice quiet. “Just wrong time, I guess.”

Now her son is learning to accept a difficult reality.

“Sad, but I know these things happen all the time,” he said. You never think it’s going to happen to somebody you love or someone close to you.”

Devin Latham says they are still working on when they will say a final goodbye to his mother. It will probably be sometime next week.

If you know anything about this terrible crime, you’re asked to call 911.

