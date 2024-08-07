‘You need to take action’: State Auditor pleas with Marysville School District

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Washington State Auditor’s Office just released new details on the state of the Marysville School District. State Auditor Pat McCarthy says her findings were very jarring and that in her 17 years in the position, she’s never seen an audit of a school district like this.

“Well all school districts are in a financial concern, that is not the case for Marysville. They are way beyond that,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy says this is a cumulation of 3 audits which included a financial, accountability and federal audit. In the 82-page audit, McCarthy says the district’s financial condition has seriously declined, creating a substantial doubt about it’s ability to operate into the future. McCarthy also states the findings are ‘rare and alarming audit result.’ McCarthy worries if the district continues the path it’s on, the district won’t survive.

“You need to take action for you to help Marysville School District survive,” McCarthy said.

“As an old former school board member it is that they have not been taking or demonstrating or showing any actions to make cuts. To do what they need to do to right their ship,” said McCarthy.

Becky Roberts, President of the Marysville Education Association, says she wasn’t surprised by some of the audit’s findings.

“It was like a cold slap in the face to hear those words,” Roberts said.

Roberts says the issues of the district aren’t new. Roberts also believes if the district continues to operate the way it is and possibly not exist in the near future, it’s going to have a major impact on teachers, students, and parents.

“And for all of the staff who love their schools and love their jobs and love their kids…it would just be…it would be devastating,” Roberts said.

Despite the troubling results of the audit, Roberts says there are plenty of people in Marysville who aren’t giving up.

“But people care about this school district. They just want to see things get better,” Roberts said.

KIRO 7 reached out to the Marysville School District for comment on the audit and we are still waiting to hear back.

