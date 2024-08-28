Yelm teachers vote to strike on first day of school if no agreement is reached

YELM - — Students in Ylem are set to start school on September 3, but there may not be any teachers in the classrooms.

Members of Yelm Education Association, the teacher’s union, voted on Tuesday to authorize the strike if no tentative agreement is reached with the district.

The motion passed with 97.5% of the vote.

According to Citizens for Support of Yelm Schools, the staff’s 3-year contract ended in June.

Teachers are pushing for more manageable class sizes, according to the union.

In May, KIRO 7 reported that the district slashed more than a third of its teaching staff after two levies failed.

Collectively, they would have brought in $15 million to the district.

The Yelm School District tells the Olympian that they are working as quickly as possible to reach an agreement.

©2024 Cox Media Group