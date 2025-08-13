Yeast Mode: Former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch launches cookbook

Marshawn Lynch spent years serving up his talents on the football field, and now he’s bringing the heat to the kitchen.

The former Seattle Seahawk just announced he’s releasing a cookbook.

The title? ‘Yeast Mode: Baking with Marshawn.’ It’s a nod to his nickname ‘Beast Mode’ that he earned for his intense persona on the field and aptly named his clothing line.

The book’s website states that Marshawn likes that baking presents him with new obstacles and requires an immense amount of patience.

“As he knows, while you can rush for more yards, you can’t rush fermentation,” it states.

The book drops on August 18, and you can join the waitlist here.

He’s already shared a sneak peek, posting his ‘Liquor Loaded Pound You To The Ground Cake’ recipe, his ‘Tromba Spiked Cupcakes’ recipe, and his ‘Hawaiian Malasada Dream Puffs,’ which includes his favorite sideline snack, Skittles.

“I know y’all gonna enjoy baking it as much as I enjoyed making it,” Marshawn shared on his Instagram.

Marshawn played for the Seahawks for six seasons – from 2010 to 2015 and had a brief stint with the team again in 2019.

