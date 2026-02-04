In a year of surgeries, cancer, and fear, the Seahawks became one couple’s lifeline

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

For Patrick Tafoya, life has tested him in ways most people can’t imagine.

Tafoya has been recovering for months after surgery to replace discs in his neck. Rehabilitation has been grueling at times.

“I still have some pain. I have limited use of my neck. I mean, I can do a lot of things that I couldn’t do before, but I’m limited in my lifting of anything over 10 pounds basically,” Tafoya explained. “As a doctor put it, nothing more than a gallon of milk, and I can’t put anything over my head.”

Just weeks later, doctors threw another challenge and another diagnosis into Patrick’s life — stage 3 prostate cancer.

“It was kind of unreal, you know,” Tafoya shared. “When she told me I have cancer, I had my wife on speakerphone … so she could hear what the doctor … and I really still hadn’t accepted it until we started doing bone scans. We did a bone scan. We did a CT scan. That all showed that the prostate cancer had not moved into any other parts of the body.”

As Tafoya worked to regain his strength with his neck and discuss treatment plans for his cancer, his wife was hospitalized and diagnosed with congestive heart failure and type-2 diabetes. She now faces surgery in March to determine the full extent of the damage.

“I just continue good thoughts for her as well. She’s got some heart issues that we have to tackle after my radiation treatments. She was able to put it on hold until after my radiation treatments were over,” Tafoya explained. “She will be making multiple visits to the heart clinic in the Portland area. Several tests are coming up for her, too, but she seems to be recovering well.”

Seahawks Super Bowl run becomes a beaming light amid a year of adversity

To say it’s been a challenging year for the two of them doesn’t capture what an actual pure hell it’s been. The weight of it all has been overwhelming. However, in the middle of uncertainty and fear, the Tafoyas have found a rare source of comfort. Their shared love of the Seahawks has provided a ray of hope in what has been a dark place at times.

“They mean a lot to me. I’ve been following them from the beginning, moving up to the Pacific Northwest, and my wife tells everybody that we moved here because of them,” Tafoya said. “I mean, it is obviously a distraction to walk away, and pop open a beer and watch the game … It’s just a release point and just trying to put everything else behind for a few hours.”

For many fans, Super Bowl Sunday is a long-awaited celebration of a team they’ve followed for years. For Patrick and his wife, it carries an added significance. With time feeling more fragile and every day more uncertain, each cheer, each touchdown, and each shared moment of hope takes on a weight far beyond the game itself.

“I’m cautiously optimistic. I think, you know, from what I hear from people who have gone through this and everything else, it’s a positive. But then again, everybody reacts differently,” Tafoya said. “The things that my wife is going through and having to worry about her at the same time, and even though she tells me not to, I know she worries about me. So, I’m a little nervous about the whole thing, but with hope and prayer, it all works out in the end.”

Attending a Seahawks game, or watching from home, has become more than entertainment. It’s a brief escape and a reminder that even in hardship, joy can exist, and moments together are to be cherished. And Tafoya’s message for the Seahawks?

“Let’s go down to San Francisco and make that ‘Lumen Field South,’ and I love you guys and hope you bring a Super Bowl victory back to us folks up here in the Pacific Northwest,” Tafoya said.

