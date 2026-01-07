Year past its target, Seattle still working on phasing out gas-powered leaf blowers

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A year after Seattle intended to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers, the city is still working on a plan.

The Seattle City Council passed legislation in 2022 requesting the city and its contractors to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers by January 2025, with a public phase-out to follow by 2027. But according to the City of Seattle’s website, the Finance and Administrative Services department (FAS), the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI), and other departments are still developing a proposal to explore a phase-out and/or ban of gas-powered leaf blowers.

Resolution to phase out gas-powered leaf blowers signed by mayor

Former Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell signed Resolution 32064 in May 2023, which stated that “by January 2025, or later if necessary, the city and its contractors will phase out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers.”

“These gas-powered leaf blowers aren’t just a nuisance; they impact our neighborhoods — and the workers who operate them — through air and noise pollution,” Harrell said after signing the resolution. “This effort provides our city government with another opportunity to lead by example and transition away from these machines, replacing them with options that are carbon-neutral, quieter, and safer for operators and residents alike.”

Resolution 32064 also stated that “By 2027, or later if necessary, institutions located in Seattle, businesses operating in Seattle, and Seattle residents will phase out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers.”

To complete the 2025 and 2027 goals, FAS, Seattle City Light, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), and other appropriate departments were requested to evaluate their current practices related to leaf blower use and develop and implement plans to ensure city facilities and employees are adequately equipped to use electric-powered leaf blowers.

In 2023, MyNorthwest reported that the City of Seattle owned 418 gas-powered leaf blowers, with the majority owned by Parks and Recreation. The department had reported that electric leaf blowers were not powerful enough to function during the wet fall months.

However, according to the resolution, Seattle Parks and Recreation had already committed to transitioning 10% of its gas-powered leaf blowers to electric models each year to reach 50% leaf blower electrification by 2026.

All leaf blowers purchased by city to be electric

Starting in July 2023, all new leaf blowers purchased by the city were to be electric, and the department’s goal was to electrify half its leaf blowers by 2026.

According to the City of Seattle’s website, “SDCI has worked with other departments to prepare best practices for leaf blower usage,” but the city has not stated if it reached its goal.

The city posted a pamphlet outlining best practices for leaf blowers in an effort to gently advise businesses and individuals to consider electric leaf blowers.

MyNorthwest has reached out to the city for comment.

