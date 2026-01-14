YEAAAH! Lil Jon to perform at Seahawks playoff half-time show against the 49ers

SEATTLE — Grammy-award-winning rapper and producer Lil Jon is set to perform at the Seattle Seahawks halftime show this Saturday as they take on the San Francisco 49ers at home in their Divisional Round playoffs.

This might actually be a good luck charm for the No. 1 team in the NFC-- the Seahawks are 1-0 when Lil Jon performs at halftime.

Lil Jon performed at halftime on Sept. 25 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona when the Seahawks played the Cardinals. Hawks won 23-20.

Lil Jon is known for 2000s club hits like “Get Low,” “Turn Down for What” and “Snap Yo Fingers.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 5 p.m.

