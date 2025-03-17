Wynonna Judd, Tommy James among stars to perform at Evergreen State Fair

MONROE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Country music star Wynonna Judd and classic rock legend Tommy James and the Shondells will be among those performing at the Evergreen State Fair in Monroe this summer.

Presale concert and demo derby tickets will be available from 10 a.m. on April 7 until 10 p.m. on April 10. General admission tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 11. Subscribers to the Evergreen State Fair newsletter will receive early access to tickets. To sign up for the e-newsletter and receive a presale code, visit EvergreenFair by April 2.

Wynonna Judd is known for hits like “Tell Me Why” and “No One Else On Earth.” Tommy James and the Shondells are famous for songs such as “Crimson & Clover” and “Mony Mony.”

The Evergreen Boot Scootin’ Bash will also be featured, along with a performance by Aaron Crawford. Stone Temple Pilots, with hits like “Plush” and “Sex Type Thing,” will round out the lineup.

Concert tickets include fair gate admission and can be purchased online, by phone, or in person at the Evergreen State Fair Park’s Administration Office. Additional grandstand entertainment includes Motorsports Nights at the Evergreen Speedway and a free Classic Car Show on August 21.

The 2025 Evergreen State Fair will run from Aug. 21-26 and Aug. 28-Sept. 1. For the full schedule, visit Evergreen State Fair’s website.





©2025 Cox Media Group