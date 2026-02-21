WWGR: Website cataloging Black history founded by late UW professor has international reach

WASHINGTON — Black history is American history, and with this February commemorating the 100th anniversary of Black History Month, we continue to learn from the past while navigating the road ahead.

That includes Blackpast.org, a local website with a global reach that’s accomplishing just that.

“There’s no other resource that’s really telling both the African-American and global Black experience,” notes LaNesha McCoy DeBardelaben, executive director for Blackpast.org. “It’s a one-of-a-kind.”

Founded in 2007 by historian and former University of Washington Professor Dr. Quintard Taylor, Blackpast.org is a non-profit website documenting African-American history and ancestry.

It features about 7,500 entries, including original transcripts and documents. Boasting more than 65 million visitors from more than 100 different countries since the day it launched.

“Blackpast is a unique educational resource. Because not only are international users visiting the site. But, it’s documenting the Black experience,” said McCoy DeBardelaben. “Literally, all over the globe.”

McCoy DeBardelaben said it’s become increasingly important to have such a reliable and trustworthy outlet. Especially in the age of misinformation and artificial intelligence.

“AI is an opportunity…but, it also presents distortions and inaccuracies,” warns McCoy DeBardelaben. “So Blackpast will continue to be a resource for truth-telling and historical, accurate information.”

Sadly, Dr. Taylor passed away last year. But he called the website his lasting legacy-- one that’s had a worldwide impact.

It’s also been acknowledged by the Library of Congress, American Library Association, and New York Public Library as a viable free resource.

“Everyday people right these entries. It’s not like a team of professional historians are sourcing and writing,” McCoy DeBardelaben mentions. “Dr. Taylor literally trained everyday people to write these stories. To tell these stories.”

And anyone looking to show their financial support can make a mini-donation to each article on Blackpast for as little as $1, as much as $50.

The website is always looking for new writers, hoping to expand their collection within the next year as African-American history continues to shape the future.

©2026 Cox Media Group