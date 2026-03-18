WWGR: Local nonprofit hosts career summit to improve ‘economic mobility’ for women

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Dress for Success Seattle will host its first Women’s Career Summit on March 27 to help individuals advance their professional careers and improve their financial and digital literacy.

The all-day event will take place at Bellevue College from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The summit focuses on digital literacy, financial education and career support as part of an effort to close the gender pay gap.

The event is open to participants through a pay-what-you-can model and offers resources ranging from career training to technology assistance.

Kiera Lyssikatos, who moved to Seattle as a new graduate in 2021, turned to the organization when she was struggling to find employment in a new city.

Initially, a friend had recommended she visit Dress for Success Seattle for a wardrobe fair.

“As soon as I walked in the door, I was told that I could receive 10 free business items, including blazers, dresses, slacks,” she said.

That was a gift in itself — but she quickly learned that it was just the tip of the iceberg.

“People know Dress For Success (Seattle) for the wardrobe. It’s kind of in the name,” she said. “They have a comprehensive career center and tons of resources to help women engage in the digital era that we’re living in.”

After attending the organization’s opportunity fairs for resume reviews and headshots, she started securing employment and growing in her career in Seattle.

“I’ve been able to secure three different jobs in the city of Seattle,” she said. “Even though I’m not from here. I didn’t have a strong background before I came here.”

Now, she’s urging others to utilize the organization’s resources too by attending Dress for Success Seattle’s first-ever Women’s Career Summit presented by Uber.

The event will feature keynote speakers from the Seattle Torrent and a series of workshops focused on economic mobility, digital growth and career services.

“This is an event for every woman, nonbinary person or beyond in this community that wants to attend,” said Malia Razzaia, CEO of Dress for Success Seattle.

To attend, just pay what you can. If you can’t afford to give, there is no obligation. If you would like to pay more to include others who can’t, that’s fine too.

“It’s an opportunity to… whether you’re just starting out, whether you’re in the middle, or whether you are looking to be a better leader, whatever that looks like,” Razzaia said. “This is about that path that we’re taking to to help you grow in your professional life.”

It’s also a way for you to get your foot in the door with a nonprofit that offers a wide range of services: from helping individuals secure free laptops to connecting them with career training opportunities.

Lyssikatos, who now serves as a volunteer and has spoken on a panel for the nonprofit, is hoping many people take advantage of the summit.

“If I didn’t have (Dress for Success Seattle), I think it would just be a lot more slow and more lonely building without them,” she said.

Participants must register for the summit by March 23. A registration link is available here.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all for career building. You can come from different backgrounds,” she said. “There’s always something that dress for success can help you with.”

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