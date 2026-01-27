WSU researchers develop tool to track water levels in snowpack

Researchers at Washington State University (WSU) have developed a new tool that can forecast the amount of water that will flow through watersheds from snow.

The tool will be able to track mountain snow levels to predict short-term flooding events, plan for summer irrigation, hydro-electric power and needs for fisheries, according to a press release from WSU.

Researchers have integrated artificial intelligence to help better predict weather forecasts using more than 500 measurement sites around the country.

“Snow-water equivalent is critical for decision making because it tells you how much water would be available from the melted snow, which would go through streamflow or watersheds,” study author and WSU grad student Krishu Thapa said.

For more information on the tool, visit news.wsu.edu.

