WSU programs face $11M in cuts under state operating budget proposal

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) says that it is facing a loss of around $11 million going into its 2027 fiscal year.

This could force the university to make cuts across its programs to make up for the shortfall.

WSU says 3.2% of its budget will be cut under a budget proposal from Gov. Bob Ferguson.

This comes after the university says it has made cuts to reduce annual spending by $52 million, according to the WSU Government Relations office.

WSU has over 25,000 students enrolled in over 200 degree programs.

The university says that it could affect tuition as the cuts were made in response to increases to its self-insurance premium.

The cuts are a result of Gov. Ferguson‘s operating budget proposal, which was presented at first day of the 2026 legislative session.

In the proposal, Ferguson reduces the state budget by nearly $2 billion to address the state’s ongoing budget shortfall.

WSU President Cantwell released a statement in response to the propsal saying the university will find ways to adapt.

“Our obligation to serve the people of Washington does not change with the state’s investment. We will need to adapt to continue to prioritize student success, research with impact, and community engagement,” Cantwell said.

