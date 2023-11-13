WSU-led study: Most who use pot to get a good night’s rest quit using sleep aids

PULLMAN, Wash. — A study led by Washington State University shows most people who said they used cannabis to get a good night’s sleep no longer used prescription or over-the-counter sleep aids.

Instead of using sleep aids like melatonin and benzodiazepines, more than 80% of the 1,255 cannabis users surveyed for the study said they strongly preferred to smoke joints or vaporize flower. Both methods can help people get to sleep.

In addition, 60% of those who participated in the study said they got six to eight hours of sleep when only using cannabis. Of those who used sleep aids alone or cannabis and a sleep aid, less than 20% reported getting six to eight hours of sleep.

As far as edibles go, only 33.8% of study participants said they used them as a sleep aid, and 14.1% reported using capsules containing THC.

Read the full study published in the journal Exploration of Medicine.

©2023 Cox Media Group