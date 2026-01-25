WSU holds first Sunflare apple tasting in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) held its first public tasting for its newest apple variety, Sunflare, in Pullman on Thursday.

The tasting was hosted by WSU Innovation & Entrepreneurship for students, faculty, and staff in the WSU CUB Food Court.

Sunflare was developed by the WSU Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center, which also developed the wildly popular Cosmic Crisp variety.

Scientists created Sunflare in 1998 by cross-pollinating Honeycrisp and Cripps Pink.

The apple is set to hit grocery stores in 2029.

