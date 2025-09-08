WSU conducts study on prenatal cannabis exposure. The results shouldn’t shock anyone

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University scientists gathered data to see the possible effects of cannabis use on pregnant mothers and their babies.

The researchers were gathering data to see the long-term effects of prenatal cannabis use on mothers and their babies.

Data that was published in the journal Toxicological Sciences followed pregnant mice from the first day of their pregnancy to 21 days after.

Scientists saw the mice give birth to smaller babies while exposed to cannabis while they were pregnant or nursing.

They also found the exposure caused delays in puberty and disrupted reproductive functions.

Kanako Hayashi, a WSU College of Veterinary Medicine’s Center for Reproductive Biology, led the study.

Hayashi says that while cannabis is a great way to relax as an adult, we should think about how the choice could affect generations to come.

“Cannabis can make people feel relaxed and relieve stress, which is why some may use it during pregnancy or nursing,” she said, “but it’s important to consider how those choices may affect children and even grandchildren.”

The research that Hayashi and her team found matches up with links that The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists on cannabis use during pregancy and nursing.

And in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, it’s said that as many as 70% of pregnant women believe that cannabis does not affect pregnancy.

There has also been a spike in cannabis use among pregnant people by 25% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While many people think cannabis is safe to use while pregnant or nursing, our data and other studies suggest otherwise,” says Hayashi.

