WSP trooper rescues dogs from I-405 in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Two dogs were rescued from I-405 by a Washington State Patrol trooper this week.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the pups were “out for a stroll” along the freeway when the trooper spotted them.

The dogs were later identified as Polar and Bear.

They were found along the northbound lanes of I-405, near 30th Street.

WSP says that Good Samaritans helped the trooper wrangle Polar and Bear, and they were safely corralled and returned home.

“Both were released to their owner after a brief ride in a pawtrol car!” said WSP.

