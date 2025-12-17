WSP sergeant injured after crash with pickup truck in Pierce County

A Washington State Patrol sergeant was injured and taken to the hospital after a pickup truck struck a patrol car in Pierce County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of 112th Street and Steele Street and involved a pickup truck and a Washington State Patrol vehicle.

Authorities said the sergeant inside the patrol car was hurt in the collision and was trapped inside.

Fire and emergency crews worked to free the sergeant from the patrol car before transporting him to a hospital.

The Washington State Patrol said he was stable.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office will handle the investigation into the crash.

No additional details about the circumstances leading up to the collision were immediately released.

Officials have not said whether anyone else was injured or if charges are expected.

The investigation remains ongoing.

©2025 Cox Media Group