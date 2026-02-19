WSP seeks public’s help finding endangered missing child last seen on Feb. 14

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 4-year-old child is missing, and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) believes he might have been taken by a family member.

The 4-year-old, Dominic Marinkovich-Easterling, has been missing since Feb. 14. An “endangered missing persons alert” was issued by WSP on behalf of the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. WSP believes Madeline Marinkovich, 30, is a suspect in the child’s disappearance.

“Madeline was last seen at the King ST Station in Seattle with Dominik on 2/14/2026,” WSP stated. “May be heading to Northern California. Madeline does not have permission to leave WA state with Dominik. Dominik is unable to return without assistance.”

Endangered Missing Person Advisory (EMPA) - Marinkovich-Easterling - Friday Harbor, WA pic.twitter.com/dXD3siXlTV — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) February 18, 2026

Dominik is 3 feet, 4 inches tall and approximately 39 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue Hot Wheels t-shirt underneath a blue plaid shirt or coat. Madeline is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs around 110 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, but it is not known what she was last wearing.

If you see either one of these individuals, please call 911.

