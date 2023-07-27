WSP seeking witnesses to drive-by shooting that allegedly started when man was asked to move his car

SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses to a drive-by shooting that happened on Interstate 5 on Sunday.

The WSP got a 911 call from a man who said he was shot at by another driver around 6 a.m. near 50th Street in Seattle.

The man said he talked to the suspect around 5 a.m. at an ARCO station at 950 North 85th Street in Seattle. The man said he asked the suspect to move his car so he could get out. The suspect then approached him with a gun visible in his hand which he then put in his waistband.

The man said he was able to leave the gas station and started heading southbound on I-5 with the suspect following him. The cars kept going south and around North 50th Street the man said the suspect shot at him three times and then exited to North 50th Street.

The man said it was the same person who showed him the handgun at the gas station.

The man’s car was hit in the passenger front door, passenger side mirror, and back window. The man described the suspect’s car as a silver or gray Mercedes Benz S Class with a dent in the driver’s side front fender. The suspect was described as an African American man with short hair and around 6 feet 1 inches tall.

The man who was shot at was driving a 2020 Lexus RX 250. The WSP said thankfully there were no injuries.

If you witnessed the shooting or have any information contact Detective Haake at Russ.Haake@wsp.wa.gov.

