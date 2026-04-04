WATCH: K-9 Deebo takes down fleeing suspect after Parkland car chase

PARKLAND, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County K-9 Deebo is earning praise from his handlers after the newest police dog helped take down a fleeing suspect early Wednesday in Parkland.

Deputies said they attempted to pull over a car without license plates in the Parkland area Wednesday morning. The driver sped away and struck multiple curbs before the vehicle broke down, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The man fled on foot but was quickly caught by Deebo, the department’s newest police dog.

The 31-year-old driver was already out on bail on felony charges.

“He will now be facing an additional felony charge of eluding, a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, and possession of dangerous weapons,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office stated on Facebook. “Brass knuckles were located in his pocket.”

The passenger, a 37-year-old man who also tried to get away, was arrested on outstanding warrants.

“Deebo, you’re a good boy,” authorities stated. “I hope you got some treats.”

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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