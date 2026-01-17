WSP searches for witnesses in fatal hit-and-run in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Detectives (WSP) are seeking witnesses in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Kent.

The accident happened on State Route 516 east of W Meeker St. on Dec. 13, 2025, around 11:30 p.m.

The car is believed to be a 2014–2017 Lexus IS F-Sport sedan and could have damage near the driver’s side headlight or front bumper.

There will also be black plastic pieces broken from the lower driver side cowling on the bumper near the front wheel.

Troopers say the car is believed to be a 2014–2017 Lexus IS F-Sport sedan that hit a pedestrian as they were crossing the street.

The car left the scene.

Bystandards and fire crews gave medical aid to the victim, but he later died from his injuries.

WSP says that if you have witnessed the crash or have information on the car to contact Detective Aidan Lawlor at Aidan.Lawlor@wsp.wa.gov.

