WSP looking for missing 16-year-old indigenous girl last seen in Bellingham

By KIRO 7 News Staff
WSP looking for missing 16-year-old indigenous girl last seen in Bellingham Photo: Washington State Patrol (Photo: Washington State Patrol)
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for 16-year-old Ariel Feliciano.

She was last seen in the Bellingham Area on January 16 at around 12:30 p.m.

Feliciano is described as five feet two inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue ripped jeans.

WSP asks if you see her to call 911.

