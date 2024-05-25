WSP looking for hit and run driver who injured trooper

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run driver who injured a trooper Thursday night on Interstate 405.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on SB I-405 near Northeast 70th street in Kirkland.

The trooper was returning to their vehicle when a driver abruptly changed lanes and appeared to be trying to hit the trooper.

The trooper was able to spin in front of their patrol vehicle avoiding serious injury. However, the suspect did run over the trooper’s foot, causing a foot sprain, bruising and pulled muscles.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Toyota RAV4.

©2024 Cox Media Group