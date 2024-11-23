WSP launches holiday emphasis patrols to combat DUI, enhance road safety

As the holidays kick off, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) will begin emphasis patrols across the state.

Starting on November 22 and 23, these patrols will focus on increasing officer visibility in targeted areas, particularly monitoring for driving under the influence violations.

District 7 counties, including Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom, will be the initial focus.

WSP advises drivers to make alternate plans to get home if they plan to drink, such as getting a ride from friends, family, or a rideshare company.

In collaboration with neighboring departments, WSP aims to prevent crashes and remove dangerous drivers from the roads.

Drivers are also reminded to move over when they see the safety lights of police cars. Tragically, 32 officers have been killed after being struck by cars while on duty, WSP said.

“Get home safely,” said the public information officer for District 7.

This initiative is part of a statewide holiday emphasis that begins during Thanksgiving week.

