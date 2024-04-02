WSP investigating Fatal NB I-5 crash near Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened around 1:30 pm Monday on Northbound Interstate 5 just north of Arlington near 236th Street Northeast.

Multiple vehicles were involved, but we don’t know how many people were hurt.

The crash had all of NB I-5 blocked until around 4 p.m. leading to a 10-mile backup.

At least one person was airlifted to the hospital after the crash. Airlift Northwest landed their helicopter right on NB I-5.

KIRO 7 has reached out to WSP for more information on the number of injuries and what may have led up to the crash.

