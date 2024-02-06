WSP investigating 2 separate shootings on I-5 during Monday rush hour

SEATTLE — Washington State Patrol is currently investigating two shootings that happened on I-5 within minutes and miles of each other during rush hour on Monday afternoon.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, there have been nine confirmed shootings on major highways so far in 2024.

“We had seven in January and sadly there is two in February now,” he said. “And any one is alarming to us.”

Trooper Johnson said the first shooting happened around 4:19 p.m. on I-5 and Interurban Avenue down in Tukwila. He said a blue and yellow taxi was hit by gunfire.

And besides not knowing who the shooter was, no one is sure where the bullets came flying in from.

“The driver exited the freeway,” Trooper Johnson said. “Was not injured, thankfully and they had no idea where this came from.”

Almost the exact same scenario happened 12 miles north of that scene. WSP said the driver of a black or dark-colored Chevy SUV opened fire at passengers inside a BMW on I-5 southbound and State Route 520.

Trooper Johnson said the bullet went through the driver’s side window but glass shards hurt a passenger.

Seattle Fire said that a 29-year-old man who was a passenger was taken to Harborview Medical Center with minor injuries.

Trooper Johnson said while these shootings aren’t connected, there’s hardly any information about who may have pulled the trigger in either case, that’s why they are hoping if anyone saw anything to come forward as they hope this sort of violence doesn’t continue on any major highway.

“I’d like to end 2024 with nine,” Trooper Johnson said.

According to Trooper Johnson, they had 57 confirmed shootings on major highways in the state of Washington in 2023.

If anyone has any sort of information, they are urged to call 911 as soon as possible.

©2024 Cox Media Group