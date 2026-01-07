WSP clocks driver at 156 mph on I-5 without headlights

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) clocked a driver traveling more than 150 miles per hour without headlights on I-5 last week.

“A trooper pulled over to the right shoulder SB I-5 near S. 188th to look for a vehicle that was observed by another trooper at an extremely high rate,” WSP Trooper Rick Johnson reported. “The vehicle passed the trooper at 156 mph and quickly disappeared into the fog.”

A brief video of the high-speed vehicle can be seen below:

No collision occurred, but the car has yet to be located, according to WSP.

Wet weather driving 101

According to Chris Sullivan, the traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio, the most important thing to do is to slow down when encountering wet roads, maybe by as much as 10 miles an hour. Your car will not stop as fast in wet conditions as it does in dry conditions. Be sure to leave a lot more distance between your car and the car in front of you.

WSP Trooper Chase Van Cleave shared some insights on wet-weather driving.

“Following too close and not adjusting our speed,” he said. “Five to 10 miles an hour difference can make a huge difference when we are trying to stop our car.”

Van Cleave expects to see a lot of rear-end crashes when the weather turns, primarily caused by speed and stopping distance. Distracted driving only makes things worse.

The road itself is different after we get our first heavy rain. All the oils and small debris that have accumulated during the dry weather start coming to the surface, making it super slick.

“Your stopping time is different and if there’s a lot of water on the road, you can hydroplane,” he said.

If you have ever experienced hydroplaning, you know how scary it can be. You’ve lost control of your car, and you can panic. And your first instinct in that situation will likely be wrong.

“You don’t want to slam on your brakes or turn the wheel,” Trooper Van Cleave said. “You’re going to continue to lose control and not go where you want to go.”

Try looking three or four cars ahead of you so you’ll be better able to react to sudden stopping.

Checking the condition of your car before the rain hits is also a must-do.

“Go around and look at your car and make sure your tires aren’t bulging on the side and make sure your tread is good,” Trooper Van Cleave said. “It wouldn’t hurt to check the lights on your car and make sure they’re all working.”

Be sure to check your tire pressure as well. It doesn’t take a lot of water to lose traction. Make sure your lights are on while you’re driving, too.

Van Cleave has this simple advice for us as we prepare for wet weather: “Wake up a little bit earlier and anticipate that drive times are going to be longer, and plan accordingly. Ultimately, so that you’re not the car that ends up in a collision and is causing the backup for everyone else.”

Contributing: Chris Sullivan, KIRO Newsradio

