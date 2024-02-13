WSP asking for help finding driver in hit-and-run that injured bicyclist in Tacoma

Washington State Patrol is asking for witnesses to come forward in a hit and run collision where a bicyclist was injured in Tacoma in January.

The bicyclist was hit by a dark-colored pickup truck around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27 while on the southbound shoulder of State Route 7 near 114th Street East. The driver of the truck sped off from the scene.

Investigators say they haven’t been able to gather any details that would help identify the hit-and-run driver and now need the public’s help.

Anyone with information should called Detective Tessa Schahfer either by phone at (253) 538-3172 or by email at tessa.schahfer@wsp.wa.gov.

