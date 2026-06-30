WSDOT’s summer construction season brings closures to I-405, I-5, SR 99, SR 522, and more

The busy construction season is in full swing across Washington, with warm, dry weather allowing the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to make progress on summer projects.

That is good news for WSDOT, but not ideal for commuters who are stuck with road restrictions, closures, and detours. Luckily, most of the heavy lifting is scheduled overnight when traffic is lightest.

I-405 between Bothell and Renton

For the better half of this week, WSDOT has numerous projects scattered along I-405 between Bothell and Renton, with most projects wrapping up by Thursday, July 2.

This includes lane restrictions and ramp closures with detours in place.

The projects start light in the north end and build as you travel southbound. The advice to drivers is to check their maps before hitting the road to see how their commute might be affected.

Bridge work and sign installations on I-5, SR 509, and SR 99 in Pierce County

WSDOT will close multiple lanes of I-5 and SR 99 in Fife for bridge work beginning Monday, June 29. In addition, crews will close lanes on SR 509 in Tacoma to install highway sign structures and overhead signs.

I-5 lane closures

From 8:30 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, June 29, to Wednesday, July 1, up to three northbound I-5 lanes will close nightly from 54th Avenue E. to Porter Way. Two lanes remain open. Up to three southbound lanes will be closed for the same stretch of highway, with the closure lasting from 11 p.m. to 5:15 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Then, from 11:59 p.m. until 4:45 a.m., up to four lanes of southbound I-5 from Porter Way to 54th Avenue E. will close from Wednesday, July 1, through Thursday, July 2. One lane will remain open.

SR 509 lane closure information

One lane of northbound and southbound SR 509 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. at Portland Avenue E. to Alexander Avenue E. starting Tuesday, June 30, to Thursday, July 2. One lane will remain open.

SR 99 lane closure information

One lane of northbound SR 99 will close daily from the SR 99/Wapato Way E. roundabout to 70th Avenue E. starting Wednesday, July 1, through Thursday afternoon, July 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane will remain open. This is a short distance and shouldn’t cause any major delays.

Recap: SR 167 completion project

The SR 167 completion project will build six miles of new tolled highway between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma. Crews are building the new expressway in stages, the first of which completed the Wapato Way E. bridge and SR 99 roundabout in Fife. The second stage, which builds the expressway between I-5 and the Port of Tacoma, is scheduled to open in September.

Work on the third stage between SR 161/N. Meridian Avenue and SR 410 began in 2025. Construction of the last stage between N. Meridian Avenue and I-5 is scheduled to begin in July. The entire project is planned for completion by 2030.

SR 522 in Kenmore

Sound Transit crews will continue work this week on the Bus Rapid Transit Line in Kenmore. This will close the two right lanes of eastbound SR 522 and the two right lanes of westbound SR 522 at 68th Avenue N.E., 61st Avenue N.E., and 73rd Avenue N.E. from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, June 29, to Friday, July 3.

SR 702 in McKenna

WSDOT is prepping a work zone on SR 702 about one mile east of the SR 507 interchange this week. The planned work will build a roundabout at the intersection of SR 702 and Harts Lake Road near McKenna, starting Monday, June 29.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, June 29-July 2, travelers will see single-lane alternating traffic at the intersection.

Starting as early as Monday, July 6, the speed limit on SR 702 will be temporarily reduced from 45 mph to 25 mph between mileposts 0.53 and 0.63. Travelers will see temporary traffic lights and single-lane alternating traffic around the clock.

The changes will stay in place until the roundabout opens in late fall 2026.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

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