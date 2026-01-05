WSDOT warns of delays on Chumstick Highway as US 2 repairs continue

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has been working exhaustively to reopen roads and highways damaged by a series of historic atmospheric rivers that moved through the region in early December.

US 2 was hit particularly hard, suffering mudslides, washouts, and downed trees. On December 10, 2025, WSDOT closed a 99-mile stretch between Skykomish and Leavenworth due to damage from the flooding.

Since then, the highway has reopened on a limited basis between Leavenworth and Stevens Pass, alternating between directions with a pilot car along a five-mile stretch approaching the summit.

This route includes a detour to the adjacent Chumstick Highway near Leavenworth, as US 2 remains closed for 14 miles between Leavenworth and Coles Corner, known as Tumwater Canyon.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 5, WSDOT needs to repair several sections of failing pavement along the Chumstick Highway, adding more travel time between Leavenworth and Stevens Pass. Work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and continue until work is complete, which could run into Tuesday.

During this time, drivers will have flagger-controlled traffic through the work zones. WSDOT reminds drivers that the Chumstick Highway is a rural road with narrow bridges and a reduced speed limit.

US 2 east of Stevens Pass is open only between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. West of Stevens Pass, it is now fully open in both directions. US 2 is not yet suitable for cross-state travel, and drivers should continue to use Interstate 90 or US 12.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

©2026 Cox Media Group