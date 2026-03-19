WSDOT says wire theft is disrupting the Montlake Project in Seattle

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says someone’s been stealing essential wire from the Montlake Project.

According to WSDOT, hundreds of feet of wiring were taken, disrupting the signaling and lighting in the area.

The issue is also impacting the bike and pedestrian bridge.

“Our crews have already replaced some of the wire and we are working with Seattle City Light to restore the rest,” WSDOT said.

If you see suspicious activity in the area, please call 911 and report it to WSDOT by email or at their 24-hour hotline: 206-319-4520.

SR 520 Montlake Project

The Montlake Project will improve transportation along the corridor with a new SR 520 eastbound bridge over Union Bay. This project also builds a new, three-acre lid covering the highway in Montlake that will include regional transit stops and open green space. East of the lid, a bicycle and pedestrian bridge will be constructed over SR 520.

You can read more about the project here.

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