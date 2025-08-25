WSDOT says major I-405 and SR 99 closures ending on time after ‘Conechella’ weekend work

The Washington State Department of Transportation said Sunday evening that its weekend road closures and construction projects are on track to reopen before Monday’s morning commute.

In Renton, crews spent the weekend paving along southbound Interstate 405 between the Northeast 30th Street interchange and the area between State Route 900 and State Route 169.

More than 1,000 tons of asphalt—enough to fill about 10 school buses—were laid down.

Striping, barrier moves, and additional paving are still required, but all lanes are scheduled to reopen by 4 a.m. Monday.

Farther north in Kirkland, workers removed 2,400 tons of old pavement and replaced it with 2,600 tons of new asphalt at the closed southbound I-405 on-ramp from Northeast 85th Street.

Crews also excavated 13,500 cubic yards of fill material, dismantled and processed 14 sound wall piles, and handled electrical systems by removing and resetting one ramp meter and one mainline traffic camera.

Both the on-ramp and the southbound lanes are set to reopen by 4:30 a.m. Monday.

In Seattle, the southbound SR 99 tunnel will close shortly before midnight Sunday and remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday for pavement texturing.

That work was also performed Saturday night and is scheduled to continue during the overnight hours on several upcoming nights.

Earlier in the day, several projects were completed and reopened to traffic.

Those included all northbound I-5 lanes in Fife after two nights of paving, northbound I-5 between Tukwila and Seattle for signal repairs, and southbound SR 99 at the Aurora Bridge for bridge inspections.

WSDOT thanked drivers for their patience over what it dubbed “Conechella Traffic Festival Weekend,” noting that high temperatures added challenges for crews working through the closures.

The agency said updates would continue into early Monday morning as lanes reopen on schedule.

