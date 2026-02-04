WSDOT projects bring closures to Seattle’s downtown tunnel, Valley Freeway this week

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Unseasonably warm weather supports maintenance operations this week for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

SR 99 downtown tunnel

Crews plan to clear old vegetation and prepare landscaping for replanting as we get closer to spring. This work will bring lane and ramp closures this week near Seattle’s downtown tunnel, culminating with a full closure on Friday night.

Here is the schedule:

Tuesday, Feb. 3: The southbound SR 99 off-ramp to South Royal Brougham Way (milepost 30) will close for maintenance work.

The southbound SR 99 off-ramp to South Royal Brougham Way (milepost 30) will close for maintenance work. Wednesday, Feb. 4: The southbound SR 99 off-ramp to South Royal Brougham Way (milepost 30) will close for maintenance work.

The southbound SR 99 off-ramp to South Royal Brougham Way (milepost 30) will close for maintenance work. Thursday, Feb. 5: The left lane in both directions of SR 99 will close at Alaskan Way/Dearborn Street (milepost 30) for maintenance work.

Friday at 10 p.m., both directions of the downtown tunnel will close for regular maintenance operations. Lanes will begin closing at 8:30 p.m. with all lanes reopening by 6 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 7.

During this closure, southbound drivers on State Route 99 (SR 99) will have to exit at Harrison Street, while northbound drivers on SR 99 will have to exit at Alaskan Way. The 6th Avenue and Royal Brougham on ramps will also be closed during maintenance hours.

Valley Freeway

WSDOT will close lanes on State Route 167 (SR 167) between Auburn and Pacific for guardrail repairs overnight on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday, Feb. 4, WSDOT crews will close the left lane on southbound SR 167 near State Route 18 (SR 18), at milepost 14. This will give crews a safe working space for repair work. The lane closure begins at 9 p.m. and reopens by 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Feb. 5, WSDOT crews will move to the northbound lanes on SR 167 near Third Avenue Southwest, near milepost 11 in Pacific. The right lane will close between 9 p.m. and 4:30 a.m., Friday, Feb 6.

In Puyallup, WSDOT crews will repair an 800-foot section of damaged pavement on SR 167 near State Route 512 (SR 512).

This pavement project will close both directions of SR 167 (Valley Freeway) between the SR 512 on and off ramps. Drivers will have detours between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., Wednesday through Friday.

There are additional closures this week.

SR 167 lane closures

Monday, Feb. 2, to the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 4:

8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. – One lane of southbound SR 167 will close nightly from SR 410 to North Meridian Avenue. One lane will remain open.

Thursday, Feb. 5, to the morning of Friday, Feb. 6:

11 p.m. to 5 a.m. – One lane of northbound SR 167 will close from SR 512 to SR 410. One lane will remain open.

SR 410 and SR 512 lane closures

Monday, Feb. 2, to the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 4:

10 p.m. to 4 a.m. – One lane of the ramp connecting eastbound SR 512 with northbound SR 167 will be closed nightly.

Wednesday, Feb. 4, to the morning of Thursday, Feb. 5:

8 p.m. to 4 a.m. – One lane of westbound SR 410 will close from East Main Avenue to SR 167. One lane remains open.

Thursday, Feb. 5, to the morning of Friday, Feb. 6:

10 p.m. to 4 a.m. – One lane of eastbound SR 512 will close from Pioneer Way East to SR 167.

North Meridian Avenue lane closures

Monday, Feb. 2, to the morning of Thursday, Feb. 5:

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. – One lane of North Meridian Avenue will close in both directions nightly between Valley Avenue and River Road. One lane remains open in each direction.

Wednesday, Feb. 4, to the morning of Thursday, Feb. 5:

8 p.m. to 6 a.m. – The right turn lane connecting Valley Avenue Northwest to southbound North Meridian Avenue will close.

