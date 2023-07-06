WSDOT prepares for significant traffic surrounding All-Star Week in Seattle

With tens of thousands of people expected to converge to Seattle for MLB All-Star Week, WSDOT is increasing staffing for its incident response team.

Aisha Dayal, a WSDOT Communications spokesperson, said this would increase the “trucks that go out on the roads and respond to blockages and incidents.”

“There’s going to be extra staffing for those folks, and then also extra hours of coverage. They’ll be out there, kind of making sure all of the stalled vehicles get going.”

Dayal also said the I-5 express lanes will be operating on normal schedules during the evening commutes Monday to Friday to help improve traffic flow.

If you’re driving, Dayal said you need to prepare for a long drive. She recommends you leave earlier than you think you should and keep your car ready for the longer drive (having enough gas, water, food, etc.)

KIRO 7 asked Dayal what her “secret play” is for her MLB All-Star commute.

“We’ll do a combination of going to the light rail station, parking somewhere, and then just taking a light rail so you don’t have to worry about parking,” Dayal said.

Public transit was also a top recommendation from Ali Daniels, the chief marketing officer at Visit Seattle.

A financial incentive to take public transit next Monday and Tuesday: fares are free with King County Metro, Sound Transit, Kitsap Transit, and SDOT.

Daniels also recommends getting there the old-fashioned way.

“One of the things we talk about a lot is how walkable our city is. In other markets, they have this very intricate shuttle system. There’s no way you could walk from your hotel to the ballpark. But for us, not only can you walk from your hotel to the ballpark, you can experience multiple neighborhoods on the way,” she said.

Daniels recommends the Green Path, a path developed by MLB and the Mariners for walkers and bikers.

The route also highlights BIPOC, women, and LGBTQ+-owned all businesses.

“It really isn’t that far and you’ll be so distracted along the way with restaurants, shops, and coffee shops,” Daniels said.

©2023 Cox Media Group