WSDOT is closing a portion of I-90 tonight for maintenance work

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is closing a portion of Interstate 90 for about eight hours tonight.

The closure includes all westbound lanes from just east of Island Crest Way (milepost 7) to just east of Rainier Avenue (milepost 3).

Crews have some maintenance they need to get done.

WSDOT says the westbound I-90 ramps will also close at 76th Avenue Southeast/North Mercer Way, Island Crest Way, and West Mercer Way.

Drivers will need to find another way around during the closure.

