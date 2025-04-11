WSDOT implements new I-5 speed cameras in Skagit County

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — A new highway experiment is now underway — the Department of Transportation just activated a speed camera on a stretch of I-5 in Skagit County and I-90 in Spokane.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) shared a first look at the new technology and explained why this camera won’t be sending out tickets.

“This is a new pilot program for WSDOT, it is our ‘Highway Speed Camera Program’... and really, it’s all about safety,” said Amy Moreno with WSDOT. “Unfortunately, in recent years, we’ve seen an increase in speed-related collisions on our roadways, and so the legislature came up with this idea to test out these cameras on two locations in the state, I-5 and I-90, just to see if this might be a way to encourage people to slow down.”

Drivers who are clocked by these cameras going above the speed limit will receive a courtesy notice in the mail. The courtesy notice will also include what a ticket might have cost if the driver had been pulled over at the time, but WSDOT clarified that the notice is not a ticket itself, simply an encouragement to slow down. Also included in the notice will be an image of the license plate and vehicle, along with the speed, time, and location, sent to the registered owner of the car.

“Really, we’re trying to hit home with a safety message for this,” adds Moreno.

To learn more about the program or submit public feedback, visit the Washington State Department of Transportation website.

©2025 Cox Media Group