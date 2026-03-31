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WSDOT crews securing hillside at Bellingham landslide site

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation
WSDOT crews securing hillside at Bellingham landslide site Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation (Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews are continuing to clear the landslide that blocked all northbound lanes of I-5 in Bellingham on March 19.

On Monday, crews began drilling to install steel anchors to help secure the top of the slope.

Large boulders were broken up over the weekend to clear the way for the anchors to be put in place.

Northbound I-5 is still closed and WSDOT says to take detours through SR 20, SR 9, and SR 542.

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