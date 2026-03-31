WSDOT crews securing hillside at Bellingham landslide site

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews are continuing to clear the landslide that blocked all northbound lanes of I-5 in Bellingham on March 19.

On Monday, crews began drilling to install steel anchors to help secure the top of the slope.

Large boulders were broken up over the weekend to clear the way for the anchors to be put in place.

Northbound I-5 is still closed and WSDOT says to take detours through SR 20, SR 9, and SR 542.

UPDATE 3/30: Focus has shifted from scaling to drilling holes for 15- to 25-foot steel dowels to help stabilize the top of the slope.



NB I-5 remains closed after 3/19 slide. Do your part:

- Freight - use SR 20, SR 9 & SR 542 detour

- Drivers - obey speed limits on local roads https://t.co/lVIc8XEGS2 pic.twitter.com/J50AOgPJFp — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) March 31, 2026

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