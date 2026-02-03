WSDOT crews find family photos strewn across highway at Blewett Pass, search to find owner

BLEWETT PASS, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says hundreds of family photos from the 1980s and 1990s were found scattered across US 97.

On Friday, crews found the photos on Blewett Pass and learned they were stolen from a storage unit and then dumped while the suspects drove away, WSDOT posted on Instagram.

Teams picked up each photo, laid them out to dry, and were able to find someone in one of the photos on Facebook.

That person put WSDOT crews in touch with the owner of the photos, who lives out of state, and said the photos will be reunited with them soon.

