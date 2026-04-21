WSDOT closures this week: Lane and ramp shutdowns from Lynnwood to Fife

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is performing a number of projects this week that will close ramps and lanes scattered between Lynnwood and Fife.

In some cases, drivers will need to find alternate routes. Most of this work is scheduled late at night to minimize traffic impact.

Lynnwood: I-5, I-405 and SR 525

WSDOT will be grinding and repairing pavement on the southbound I-5 ramp to southbound I-405, and the northbound I-405 ramps to southbound I-5 and northbound State Route 525 (SR 525).

What to expect

Overnight closures of the southbound I-5 ramp to southbound I-405:

10 p.m. Sunday, April 19, to 4 a.m. Monday, April 20.

9 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, to 2 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.

9 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, to 4 a.m. Thursday, April 23.

Overnight closures of the northbound I-405 ramps to southbound I-5 and northbound SR 525:

9 p.m. Monday, April 20 to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 21.

2 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.

10 p.m. Thursday, April 23 to 4:30 a.m. Friday, April 24.

This work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled if there is rain in the forecast.

This work is part of the SR 525/I-405 Interchange to SR 99 Vicinity – Paving and ADA project.

Lake Forest Park: SR 104 at 35th Avenue Northeast

Daytime closures on 35th Avenue Northeast begin Tuesday, April 21, between State Route 104 and Northeast 184th Street for sewer installation.

Additionally, 35th Avenue Northeast will close between State Route 104 and Northeast 184th Street from 8 p.m. Monday, April 20, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 21.

Contractor crews will close both directions of 35th Avenue Northeast in this area from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for several weeks. Signed detours will guide people around construction, and local access will be permitted.

This work is part of the SR 104 Lyon Creek fish passage project, which is scheduled to be completed in mid-2026.

Seattle: Eastbound SR 520 off-ramp to Montlake Blvd.

April 21 to 23 and 27 to 30: Eastbound State Route 520 (SR 520) off-ramp to Montlake Blvd. will close nightly between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on weeknights, excluding Friday nights.

What to expect

Crews will use these closures to continue preparations for an upcoming traffic shift on this ramp scheduled for later this spring. Neighbors should expect to hear additional noise in the area and are encouraged to call the 24-hour construction hotline at 206-319-4520 if they have questions about the work.

All vehicles from I-5 entering eastbound SR 520 during these hours will pay the SR 520 bridge toll with this ramp closed. Those who do not want to pay the toll or who need to access Montlake Blvd. from I-5 must use alternate routes.

Eastbound SR 520 will remain open for traffic across Lake Washington.

Bellevue: I-405 ramps to eastbound I-90

WSDOT will install telecommunications fiber this week within the I-90 Sunset Creek fish passage work zone.

The northbound and southbound ramps from Interstate 405 to eastbound I-90 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, Monday, April 20, to Friday morning, April 24.

One lane of eastbound I-90 will also close during the same times between the I-405 interchange and 150th Avenue Southeast.

There will be detours to direct drivers around the closures.

Fife: SR 99

Monday, April 20, to the afternoon of Friday, April 24

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. – One lane of southbound SR 99 will close from 70th Avenue East to the SR 99/Wapato Way East roundabout, daily.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – One lane of northbound SR 99 will close from the SR 99/Wapato Way East roundabout to 70th Avenue East, daily.

Crews will perform landscaping activities and bridge work. This work is part of the SR 167 Completion Project.

Washington State Ferry cancellations

Due to low tides, the Port Townsend/Coupeville route will cancel the following sailings:

Port Townsend – Tuesday, April 21, at 11 a.m. and Wednesday, April 22, at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Coupeville – Tuesday, April 21, at 11:45 a.m. and Wednesday, April 22, at 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

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