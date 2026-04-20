‘Very strong’ animal sedative detected in illegal drug supply in Washington

Health officials in Whatcom County are warning people about a new drug that’s being mixed with fentanyl – and can’t be reversed using naloxone.

It’s called medetomidine; it’s a sedative used by veterinarians for animals. Testing shows the medetomidine in the illegal drug supply is likely produced illegally, rather than diverted from hospitals or veterinary clinics. This means that its potency can vary from batch to batch.

According to officials, it’s already reached Washington. Samples have tested positive for it.

“Illegal drugs lack any form of quality control and frequently have harmful ingredients added as filler,” Dr. Meg Lelonek, Whatcom County Co-Health Officer, warned.

If it hasn’t reached Whatcom County yet, health officials worry it will soon.

About medetomidine

The drug has no identifying smell, color, or taste. It can only be identified by test strips or in a lab. Use can lead to overdose and serious withdrawal symptoms.

According to health officials, it can cause extreme sleepiness, slow heart rate, and low blood pressure.

It’s also known as ‘rhino tranq,’ ‘mede,’ or ‘dex.’

Medetomidine is a strong animal sedative. It is 200 to 300 times stronger than Xylazine.

What if someone is overdosing?

There is no clear way to know what drugs someone is on. Health officials say it’s always worth administering naloxone as a precaution. While naloxone doesn’t work on medetomidine, it will work on the fentanyl – helping someone start breathing. If it was mixed with medetomidine, they may not wake up right away.

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