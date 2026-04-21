Travelers at SEA feeling rising flight costs

SEATAC, Wash. — With the rising costs of jet fuel due to the ongoing conflict in Iran, flight costs are rising for everyone.

According to Lorelei Salas, who is the former supervision director for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, airlines have raised prices between 20-30 percent because of the fuel spike.

She says airlines are also raising prices on checked baggage and seat selections.

“Well the prices keep climbing higher and higher,” Salas said.

With no end in sight to the conflict, Salas fears prices aren’t going down anytime soon.

“So, it is a tough time booking flights right now and there is no hope on the horizon that the prices will go down,” Salas said.

Passengers at SEA Airport are feeling those high costs. One woman tells KIRO7 that due to some complications with her trip back to LA, she had to buy a one-way ticket home, which was at least $70 more than her round trip to Seattle.

“And I’m lucky I found this $200 one because they were like $300-$400 and I don’t know how that one popped up. I just jumped on it,” Stephanie, who was visiting Seattle from LA, said.

Many traveling through SEA fear if prices don’t go down soon, then they’ll have to reconsider future air travel plans.

“If you can’t afford to spend that on travel and if it seems a little too outrageous for what it is, you know absolutely. People are going to have to reconsider. I’m definitely going to have to reconsider,” Julieanna from Phoenix said.

But there are ways to find more affordable flights. According to Salas, she says using credit card reward points can help ease the costs of your flight along with having a flight tracking app to see what the costs are on certain dates.

“Usually flights midweek is going to cost you less than flying on a Sunday or a Friday, Salas said.

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