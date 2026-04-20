Docs: Man shot and killed in Renton, caught in crossfire of fight over dog

RENTON, Wash. — Bail has been set at $1.5 million for a 28-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man in Renton in late March.

According to court documents, the suspect entered a trailer on SE Renton-Issaquah Road on March 27 to confront someone who lived there.

Witnesses told police that the suspect was looking for one of the residents about two weeks before the shooting and had previously stopped by the trailer to confront them, court docs said.

The suspect was upset that his dog had been given away while he was in jail, according to court documents.

During the confrontation in the Renton trailer, the suspect was allegedly yelling at the person he blamed for giving away his dog. According to court documents, he told the person to get on their knees or give him their car to “call it even.”

The person did neither of those, and the two began shooting at each other, according to court documents.

A 64-year-old bystander inside the trailer was shot in the head, caught in the crossfire.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two shooters fled.

According to court documents, it appears a 9mm and .45 auto firearm were used in the shooting. The medical examiner removed what appeared to be a 9mm casing during the victim’s autopsy.

Police identified the shooters through their investigation, and the 28-year-old was arrested on April 16.

He was booked for investigation of homicide and burglary.

The other shooter has not been identified in court records. It’s unclear if or when they will face charges.

KIRO 7 has not named the suspect since he has not been officially charged.

©2026 Cox Media Group