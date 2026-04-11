Man shot in the neck outside Lynnwood bar

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) says a man was critically injured after being shot in the neck outside a bar on Friday night.
At around 9 p.m., officers responded to the Just Left Pub & Grill on 198th Street Southwest and found the victim at the scene.
One suspect was arrested, according to Lynnwood Police.
Authorities say the shooting may have stemmed from a fight inside the bar.
The victim was brought to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, but his current condition is not known.
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