Man shot in the neck outside Lynnwood bar

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) says a man was critically injured after being shot in the neck outside a bar on Friday night.

At around 9 p.m., officers responded to the Just Left Pub & Grill on 198th Street Southwest and found the victim at the scene.

One suspect was arrested, according to Lynnwood Police.

Authorities say the shooting may have stemmed from a fight inside the bar.

The victim was brought to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, but his current condition is not known.

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