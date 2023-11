The Washington State Department of Transportation announced upcoming changes to Melrose Avenue near Pike Street on their “X” account Saturday.

Officials say the changes will make the area more comfortable for pedestrians and others who are not driving.

The project will include the following changes:

Bollards and bike parking.

Less cut-through traffic.

Parking and loading zones.

One-way streets.

More information can be found on the WSDOT blog.





